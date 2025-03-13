The Punjab Chief Minister’s Laptop Scheme 2025 is nearing its final phase, with the registration process set to close on March 16. Students who have applied are now eagerly awaiting the merit list announcement.

Key Details of the Scheme

Total Laptops: 110,000

Eligible Students: BS 1st & 2nd semester students Public sector universities, government colleges (HED), medical & dental colleges Private college students are not eligible

Total Applications Received: 69,109

Registered Students: 200,000+

How to Check the Merit List?

The merit list will be published on the official website of the Punjab government’s laptop scheme. Students can:

Visit the official portal (link to be provided by authorities). Log into their accounts using their credentials. Check their application status to verify selection.

The Punjab government aims to enhance digital literacy and technical skills among students through this initiative. Applicants are advised to complete their online submissions before the deadline, as manual applications will not be accepted.