Lahore : Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday visited the Nishtar Hospital Multan and directed the health secretary to initiate strict departmental action against Nishtar Medical University Multan Vice Chancellor Mehnaz Khakwani, MS Dr Mohammad Kazim Khan, head of the nephrology department, and five other medics and other staff after multiple inquiry reports confirmed outbreak of the HIV/AIDs led to transmission of the virus to 25 patients.

The CM also directed Punjab health secretary Azmat Mahmood to move a case to the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council to get the licences of the medics involved in this regard suspended.