The Punjab Environment Department has enforced a ban on washing cars at home, implementing a Rs10,000 fine for violators. This decision follows the Lahore High Court’s recent order, as per a report by Samaa News.

According to the department, using a hosepipe for car washing at home is strictly prohibited. Additionally, all illegal service stations have been ordered to shut down immediately.

To conserve water, the government has mandated that all service stations in Punjab install a water recycling system by February 28. Any service station operating without one will face a Rs100,000 fine. The department has also prohibited washing cars with oil and the use of groundwater at construction sites.

These measures, enforced under the Punjab Environmental Act, come in response to 42% reduced rainfall over the past five years, raising concerns about water scarcity in the province.