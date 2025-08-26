Lahore – The Punjab government has finalized the schedule for the second phase of its free laptop scheme, aimed at enhancing digital learning opportunities for students across the province.

According to the Higher Education Department, the merit-based distribution drive will begin next month, following an official inauguration ceremony expected to be led by the Chief Minister in the first or second week of September.

In the program’s first phase, 14,000 laptops were distributed among students in Lahore. The upcoming phase will expand the initiative to a larger pool of deserving students across Punjab, underscoring the government’s commitment to higher education and bridging the digital divide.

Key benefits of the scheme:

Promotes digital literacy and e-learning.

Provides access to modern tools for research and academic work.

Narrows the technology gap for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Rewards and supports merit-based performance.

The initiative is part of Punjab’s broader effort to empower youth with digital resources and ensure equitable access to education.