The Punjab Education Department has issued a notification revising school timings, set to take effect after the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. The new schedule will be applicable from April 7 to October 15.

Updated School Timings:

Single-shift schools: 8:00 AM – 1:30 PM (Fridays: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM)

8:00 AM – 1:30 PM (Fridays: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM) Double-shift schools: First shift: 8:00 AM – 12:30 PM (Fridays: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM) Second shift: 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM (Fridays: 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM)



Additionally, the Punjab government has declared Eid-ul-Fitr holidays for schools from March 28 (Friday) to April 6 (Sunday). Regular classes will resume on April 7 as per the new timetable.