Karachi, October 5, 2025: The Publican Alumni Association (PAA) celebrated World Teachers’ Day 2025 with a heartfelt tribute to teachers, the awarding of merit medals and scholarships, and a memorable alumni reunion dinner. The event honored educators’ invaluable contributions and reinforced the Association’s continued commitment to promoting quality education.

This year’s global theme, “The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want: The Global Imperative to Reverse the Teacher Shortage,” inspired PAA to launch the INSET 2025 Teacher Training Program, which included three COHORT Series workshops. Over 100 teachers from PAA’s alma mater schools participated in the training, alongside four Master Trainers who will continue to mentor other educators, ensuring long-term professional growth and sustainability.

In recognition of their lifelong service, both former and current teachers of PAA’s alma mater schools were invited and honored with respect and gratitude. The event highlighted the enduring bond between students and mentors, a hallmark of the Publican tradition.

To promote academic excellence, PAA also presented two prestigious medals to outstanding students in the Matric Board Examinations:

Muhammad Ali Jinnah Medal: Mr. Shayan Shoaib, son of Muhammad Shoaib

Fatima Jinnah Medal: Ms. Mah Noor, daughter of Rustam Zaman

In addition, 12 merit-based scholarships were awarded to deserving students from both FG Public School and FG Minwala Public Girls School, as recommended by school administrations, to support their educational journeys.

FG Public School Scholarship Recipients:

Muhammad Hamza (Class VII) Hasnain Akhtar (Class VII) Sanaan Imran (Class VIII) M. Noman Ayaz (Class IX) Muhammad Arsalan (Class VIII) Abdul Basit Qureshi (Class VII)

FG Minwala Public Girls School Scholarship Recipients:

Umama Sajjad (Class X) Hania Zahid (Class X) Maha Nasir (Class X) Hania Imran (Class VIII) Bisma Aamir (Class VI) Anam Abdul Hafeez (Class VIII)

Throughout 2025, PAA continued its welfare initiatives for its alma mater institutions, including the installation of a clean drinking water filtration plant at FG Minwala Public Girls High School and provision of books to both school libraries to encourage reading among students.

The event concluded with a grand Alumni Reunion Dinner, attended by teachers, alumni, and their families. The evening celebrated unity, nostalgia, and PAA’s ongoing efforts to give back to its schools.

Speaking on the occasion, the Patron-in-Chief of PAA said:

“Teachers are the true nation builders, and their guidance shapes generations. At PAA, we remain committed to supporting our Alma Mater through teacher training, scholarships, and infrastructure improvements. Our mission is to empower both teachers and students so that our schools regain their past glory and continue to produce leaders for the nation.”