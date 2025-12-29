Prime Minister, Finance Minister Urged to Gift Significant Price Cut to People on New Year: Maulana Bashir Farooq.

Karachi, December 29, 2025: Founder and Chairman of Saylani Welfare International Trust, Maulana Muhammad Bashir Farooq Qadri, has welcomed the recent decline in global petroleum prices, noting a decrease of USD 5.32 per barrel in petrol and USD 4.35 per barrel in diesel in the international market.

In a statement issued on Monday, he urged the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Federal Minister for Finance to pass on the benefit of this reduction to the people of Pakistan by announcing a significant cut in petroleum product prices at the start of the New Year 2026.

He said the public, already burdened by severe inflation and economic hardships, deserves immediate relief. Referring to the impact of the global price decline, he stated that it should result in a reduction of Rs 11 per litre in the ex-refinery price of petrol and Rs 9.57 per litre in the ex-refinery price of diesel within Pakistan.

Maulana Bashir Farooq added that such a move by the government would serve as a positive gesture and a welcome New Year gift for the public, providing much-needed relief to inflation-hit citizens.