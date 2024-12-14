KARACHI – The Sindh provincial government has announced a public holiday for all government offices on December 25, 2024, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The holiday will also coincide with the celebration of Christmas.

A notification issued by the Chief Secretary of Sindh confirmed that all government employees would observe the holiday in honor of both Quaid Day and Christmas.

The nation is set to celebrate the birth anniversary of Pakistan’s founding father with great enthusiasm and respect. The day will begin with gun salutes in the federal and provincial capitals, followed by a dignified changing of the guard ceremony at the Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum in Karachi.

Various social, political, and non-governmental organizations have also planned special programs to mark the significant occasion, further emphasizing the importance of Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy in Pakistan’s history.