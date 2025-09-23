The Sindh government has declared Wednesday, September 24, a public holiday in 14 districts of the province due to local government by-elections. According to the official notification, all government offices and institutions in these districts will remain closed to facilitate voters on polling day.

The districts observing the holiday include Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Matiari, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Badin, Thatta, Karachi East, Karachi West, and Keamari.

To maintain law and order during the by-polls, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has requested the deployment of Sindh Rangers. A letter has been sent to the federal interior ministry seeking security arrangements, particularly at “most sensitive” polling stations in Karachi’s East, West, Keamari, and Umerkot districts.

Officials stated that the measure aims to provide a safe and secure environment for voters, especially in high-risk areas.