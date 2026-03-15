The Government of Sindh has declared March 23, 2026, a public holiday across the province on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

According to a notification issued by the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department, the holiday will be observed on Monday, March 23, throughout Sindh.

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The notification states that all government offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils operating under the administrative control of the Government of Sindh will remain closed on the day. However, essential services will continue to operate as usual.

Pakistan Day is observed annually on March 23 to commemorate the adoption of the Lahore Resolution in 1940, which called for the establishment of a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent. The day is marked across the country with national ceremonies and official events.