ISLAMABAD – March, 2025 – PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, is thrilled to announce a wealth of new content in its Version 3.7 Update. Available from March 6th until May 6th, players can celebrate PUBG MOBILE’s 7th Anniversary by journeying to the past with the new Golden Dynasty themed mode, and diving into the the highly anticipated Rondo map, featuring expansive landscapes, new gameplay mechanics, and a wealth of exciting features set to enhance and amplify the battle experience.

The long-awaited Rondo map, arriving in Version 3.7, is the game’s largest map yet, offering players an expansive 8×8 km world to explore. Blending traditional and modern aesthetics, Rondo features a mix of urban and natural landscapes, including bustling cities, tranquil bamboo forests, and serene lakes. Key areas such as Jadena City with its dazzling neon lights, bridges, and new escalators and moving walkways, provide fast-paced combat opportunities, while Rin Jiang’s floating restaurant and Tin Long Garden’s breathtaking stone mountains offer peaceful escapes. The NEOX Factory and Test Track showcase cutting-edge vehicles, while the stunning Yu Lin area embodies Eastern beauty with its lush greenery and serene pond. Whether you’re battling in the Stadium, enjoying a theater performance at Jao Tin, relaxing in Bamboo, or navigating the cliffside fortress of Lo Hua Xing, Rondo offers a rich and dynamic environment, giving players endless possibilities to strategize and explore.

Rondo also introduces a host of exciting new features, enhancing both strategy and gameplay. Players will now experience two distinct flight routes and face new challenges with the addition of an EMP Zone, where scopes, sights, electrical devices, and vehicles become unusable. Advanced Markets, protected by Rondo Guards, offer high-value goods at the risk of intense skirmishes, while the city’s escalators and moving walkways reshape tactical gameplay by offering faster movement. A unique destructible terrain mechanic allows players to conceal themselves by destroying terrain, whilst Destructible Bamboo and interactive bird cages that alert nearby players to movement. New items like the Emergency Cover Flare, Signal Jammer Backpack, and Forest Ghillie Suit bring additional layers of strategy, while weapons such as the JS9 submachine gun, Pickaxe, and Stun Gun offer fresh combat opportunities. Finally, the Pico Bus and Blanc SUV provide dynamic mobility, with the Pico Bus featuring a kinetic energy recovery system for sustainable travel. With its expansive landscapes, innovative features, and endless opportunities for strategic gameplay, Rondo is set to deliver an unforgettable experience for players, making it the ultimate battleground in PUBG MOBILE.

The Golden Dynasty is a new themed mode set in the opulent residence of the ancient Gilded Desert Dynasty. Restored to its former glory through temporal powers, this floating Gilded Palace offers players a unique battleground filled with grand halls, tranquil courtyards, and hidden treasures. Players can explore the palace’s upper and lower islands, compete for the “Strongest Team” title, and manipulate time with Temporal Rewind mechanics. Smaller themed areas, Eminence Courtyards, are scattered across the map, adding another layer of intrigue with their own puzzles and rewards.

Version 3.7 introduces a new weapon, the Reversal Blade, which grants the power to rewind time. Players can place a mark and retrace their steps to restore health and energy, reopen crates, and even escape elimination. The Reversal Blade can be upgraded, and in its final form can be forged into the powerful Advanced Reversal Blade, granting a unique self-revival ability.

With a nod to the past, Version 3.7 includes Classic Reminisce Zones. These designated areas on Erangel and Livik have been restored to their original appearance from the early days of PUBG MOBILE, complete with classic terrain, buildings, vegetation, and item drops. Alongside special weather effects to further enhance the nostalgic experience. Players can collect Reversal Fragments in these zones, which can be exchanged for supplies.

PUBG MOBILE celebrates its 7th Anniversary with special in-game events and collectibles, including a new special edition collectible, the ReversalBlade. This rare collectible, obtainable only by collecting all previous anniversary collectibles, comes with an exclusive emote and dynamic special effects.

Version 3.7 also marks the legendary return of an exciting musical collaboration as Alan Walker brings two iconic tracks back to the battlegrounds, alongside a brand-new release, in celebration of PUBG MOBILE’s 7th anniversary. Players will get instant access to his hit with Sabrina Carpenter and Farruko, “On My Way,” and can also unlock his classic anthem “Faded” through the in-game event Golden Moon: The Memory of Layla. His latest single “Dust,” with Finnish artist Robin Packalen, debuts alongside the Version 3.7 Update, and will also be available in-game for players to enjoy.As part of this special partnership, PUBG MOBILE introduces its first-ever celebrity collaboration map in World of Wonder (WOW), with a newly designed Alan Walker-themed map where players can immerse themselves in a unique environment inspired by his signature style and music. To celebrate this exciting addition, the Walkerworld Creation Contest, which launches on March 13, 2025, invites players to design and craft their own WOW maps for the chance to win a share of a $54,500 prize pool. Stay tuned for more details! The celebration doesn’t stop there as more surprises await, with a special showmatch event and an exclusive anniversary music performance by Alan Walker on the way. Keep an eye on PUBG MOBILE’s social channels for more details!

Metro Royale receives a major overhaul in Version 3.7 alongside the arrival of Chapter 25, including a new Gilded Palace themed area and Underground Vault encounter alongside new collectibles, and a new weapon, the JS9 submachine gun, for players to enjoy. Chapter 25 also introduces an exciting new arena mode, TEAM DEATHMATCH – WAREHOUSE, offering players the opportunity to practise and refine their load-out strategies. This mode features two gameplay options: Standard Mode, where all players use standardized gear for a balanced fight, and Free Mode, allowing players to bring their own gear within certain level restrictions. Unlike other Metro Royale modes, gear will not be lost or damaged, letting players focus purely on strategy and combat skills.

Alongside a new Home Competition, Home mode sees the addition of the Oasis Villa and Charming Cafe styles, available in the Home Lucky Spin and Home Shop, plus the Home Anniversary Event, allowing players to pick 1 of 3 furniture sets as a free reward. Players can also enjoy the new Find Four gameplay, where the goal is to be the first to connect four discs in a row on a grid. Using Home Coins, players can purchase a Game Table, take on special missions, and win amazing rewards.

Version 3.7 also marks the start of Cycle 8 Season 23, bringing new legendary items, updates to the Season Token Event Shop, and new tier rewards. Ultimate Royale returns, featuring new badges and an Ultimate Royale Shop.

World of Wonder creators will also find a host of new tools and features in Version 3.7. Key features include UI improvements, streamlined category tags,and a Data Center for performance tracking. The update also adds playtest enhancements, improved visual programming tools, and updated controls and interactions.

Further information about what’s included in PUBG MOBILE’s Version 3.7 Update can be found in the official patch notes available here.

PUBG MOBILE’s Version 3.7 Update will be available until May 6th! Download the game and play for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.