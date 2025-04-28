Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed and her husband, Professor Atiq Ahmad, were arrested by the police on Monday near Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. The couple had just attended a court hearing related to the May 9 cases.

Sources reported that a heavy police presence, including multiple vehicles, surrounded the couple shortly after they left the jail premises. Both Sanam Javed and Professor Atiq Ahmad were taken into custody, but no official statement has been issued regarding the reasons for their detention. The couple was transferred to an undisclosed location, sparking further speculation about the nature of their arrest.