ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (INP): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Barrister Gohar on Wednesday said that party will submit its written demands to government in the third round of talks, scheduled to take place tomorrow. He was addressing the media outside the Supreme Court, here today. “Tomorrow, our third session of negotiations with the government will take place, during which we will submit our demands in writing,” Barrister Gohar said. Barrister Gohar emphasized that if the government engages in these talks with sincerity and goodwill, a resolution to all issues could be achieved. He added, “For the sake of democracy and political stability, it is essential that political prisoners receive their freedom and relief.” Expressing optimism about the negotiation process, he said, “I hope the talks will conclude soon, and we will hear some positive news.” Barrister Gohar further remarked, “As many cases as could be made against PTI founder were made, now he is a political prisoner. He deserves to be freed.”