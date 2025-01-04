Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) negotiation team was unable to obtain permission to meet the party’s founder and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, at Adiala jail, sources familiar with the matter revealed on Saturday.

According to a report by Pak Observer citing sources, the committee was informed that the meeting could be scheduled for Sunday or Monday.

Meanwhile, members of the PTI negotiation committee returned to their home constituencies, with former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser heading to Swabi.

The sources also mentioned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is expected to have a one-on-one meeting with Imran Khan on Saturday (today).

On Friday, the PTI negotiation committee held its second meeting with the government at the Parliament House, with both parties stating that the discussions concluded on a positive note.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif expressed his surprise at the shift in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s stance on Monday, raising doubts about the party’s sincerity in its negotiations with the coalition government.

Labeling it a “complete U-turn,” the minister questioned: “What happened to the person [Imran Khan] who didn’t want to shake hands with us but is now desperately seeking dialogue with the government?”

In an interview with a news channel, he added: “I do not see sincerity in PTI [leadership].”

The minister emphasized that while he was not opposed to negotiations, the ruling coalition must remain cautious.

Taking a swipe at the former ruling party, he remarked: “Look at their desperation, PTI is seeking talks with the establishment through us.”

When asked about the issue, the minister reiterated that the government would not compromise on nuclear and missile programs.