ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat has delivered a scathing critique of his own party’s leadership, calling it incompetent and directionless, as reported by ARY News.

Marwat attributed PTI’s rapid decline to internal mismanagement, poor strategic decisions, and the absence of a clear political vision. He claimed he has repeatedly flagged these issues, but the party continues to ignore them.

“In the past year, PTI hasn’t accomplished anything meaningful,” he remarked, warning that the party is steadily losing ground due to misguided and ill-intentioned decisions. Marwat also pointed out the party’s failure to secure the release of its incarcerated founder, Imran Khan, despite being a prominent political force.

He stated that PTI’s current leadership appears to have lost hope, and there is no visible path toward recovery. Marwat further alleged that external, non-political forces are meddling in PTI’s affairs, worsening the internal crisis.

Earlier, Marwat also condemned the party’s internal conflicts, which he believes are jeopardizing the upcoming August 14 protest—part of PTI’s second round of demonstrations. He expressed doubts about its success, citing deep internal divisions.

Speaking to the media, the MNA criticized the protest strategy, claiming it is likely to perform worse than previous efforts. He made it clear that he would not participate unless approached directly by the party leadership and unless Aleema Khan is removed from political roles.

He stressed that PTI’s decline is not just due to poor decisions, but because those decisions were made with bad intentions. Marwat added that Imran Khan himself had advised against Aleema Khan’s involvement, yet she continues to dominate key decisions.

He also raised concerns about Salman Akram’s appointment as Secretary General, questioning his role and absence during critical moments following the events of May 9. “How can I trust his leadership when he was nowhere to be found during the crisis?” Marwat asked.