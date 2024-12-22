RAWALPINDI,(INP): In a significant development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has severed ties with Fawad Chaudhry, following directives from the party’s founder, Imran Khan. According to details, Barrister Gohar met with PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail where they discussed the country’s political situation, party affairs, and future plans. During the meeting, Imran Khan issued specific directives regarding party activities and the future course of action. In a crucial decision, Imran Khan directed the party to publicly disassociate from Fawad Chaudhry. Subsequently, PTI officially announced its complete separation from Fawad Chaudhry. Party spokesperson Barrister Gohar informed that Fawad Chaudhry no longer has any affiliation with PTI and is not authorised to issue statements or represent the party’s stance.