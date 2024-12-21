ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (INP): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected the sentences handed down by military courts to May 9 rioters. In a tweet, PTI leader Omar Ayub said that the party rejects the sentences awarded to civilians by military courts, adding that these verdicts are against the principles of justice. Ayub maintained that the individuals who have been awarded sentences are ordinary citizens and cannot be tried in military courts. He also emphasized that the armed forces are part of the state’s administrative authority. The PTI leader pointed out that the establishment of such courts is against the freedom of the judiciary and ordinary citizens. He also stated that such verdicts negate the fundamental attribute of the Constitution, which is the separation of powers.