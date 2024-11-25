The Pakistan Transport Council (PTC) has raised serious concerns regarding the ongoing seizure of thousands of vehicles by the police in an attempt to block roads during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests.

Tanveer Ahmed Jatt, Chairman of the PTC, stated, “Containers carrying essential items such as life-saving medicines, fruits, vegetables, and electronic goods are being seized. Any resulting damage or theft of these goods will fall squarely on the government’s shoulders.”

Jatt further emphasized that the daily losses caused by the confiscation of trucks and containers amount to millions of rupees, exacerbating the already struggling goods transport sector, which he blamed on “flawed government policies.”

He called on the Prime Minister to show mercy towards transporters and drivers by immediately releasing the seized containers. The protests, which are expected to be countrywide today at the behest of PTI leader Imran Khan, have led to the sealing of all entry and exit points of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Containers have been strategically placed on key routes, including Faizabad Flyover, with a heavy police presence in the area. Major roads such as Murree Road, the Motorway, Rawat, T-Chowk, Taxila, Margalla, and Mandrah have been blocked, along with important highways like Murree Expressway, Hazara Expressway, and connecting roads from Punjab.

To maintain order, over 6,000 police personnel have been deployed across Rawalpindi, with security measures in full force. Police have conducted overnight raids to detain PTI workers, arresting more than 170 activists from various regions. Prisoner transport buses have been brought in to manage the growing number of detainees.