Islamabad : PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Saturday that “party consultation” would decide whether the PTI would go ahead with its planned protest tomorrow after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi contacted him over the matter. According to Radio Pakistan, the interior minister contacted the PTI MNA in light of the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) Thursday order, which had ruled the planned protest as unlawful. PTI founder and ex-premier Imran Khan last week issued a “final call” for a protest tomorrow, denouncing what he described as the stolen mandate, the unjust arrests of people, and the passage of the 26th Amendment, which he said has strengthened a “dictatorial regime”. Following a “detailed discussion about the current situation”, Gohar said he would inform Naqvi about the PTI’s final response regarding the protest “after party consultation”, Radio Pakistan reported. The interior minister told Gohar about the IHC’s order, stating: “We are bound by the high court’s order and cannot permit any procession, sit-in or rally.