Karachi – December 18, 2025: PTCL Business Solutions hosted Connect 2025, its flagship corporate event, bringing together customers, partners, and industry leaders to present its expanding enterprise portfolio, upcoming product pipeline, and continued focus on strengthening Pakistan’s digital infrastructure.

Held at a Movenpick Karachi, Connect 2025 attracted senior executives and decision-makers from across Pakistan’s corporate sector. The day-long event featured interactive solution demonstrations, networking sessions, and in-depth presentations on PTCL’s cloud services, data centres, cybersecurity offerings, international connectivity solutions, and managed digital platforms currently serving enterprises nationwide.

President & Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone 4G, Hatem Bamatraf, said, “PTCL Business Solutions Connect 2025 reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s digital foundation. As enterprises navigate an era defined by cloud adoption, cybersecurity, AI, and resilient connectivity, PTCL is evolving into a comprehensive technology partner that enables secure, scalable, and future-ready growth. Through sustained investment in infrastructure, innovation, and strategic partnerships, we are focused on empowering businesses to compete globally while supporting the country’s broader economic transformation.”

A key highlight was PTCL Business Solutions’ 2026 innovation roadmap, unveiling upcoming enterprise products designed to support cloud-native environments, advanced security requirements, IoT frameworks, AI-enabled applications, and next-generation connectivity. Customer panel discussions complemented this forward-looking vision, with executives from banking, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail sectors sharing real-world experiences with PTCL’s current enterprise solutions. Panellists highlighted measurable improvements in operational efficiency, enhanced security posture, and faster deployment of digital services, demonstrating both the tangible business value being delivered today and the relevance of PTCL’s innovation pipeline for tomorrow’s enterprise challenges.

The event also showcased PTCL’s strategic collaborations with global technology partners, reflecting its approach to delivering enterprise solutions that align international standards with local expertise and support infrastructure.

Through Connect 2025, PTCL Business Solutions reaffirmed its position as Pakistan’s leading enterprise technology enabler, committed to powering business growth and national competitiveness.