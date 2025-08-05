Advertisements

ISLAMABAD, August 5: In continuation of proceedings under Section 11(6) of the Competition Act, 2010, the senior management of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) appeared before the bench of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP).

During the proceeding, PTCL presented a detailed briefing on the company’s proposed business plan, claimed efficiencies, and regulatory accounts. The briefing was in relation to its proposed acquisition of 100 percent shareholding in Telenor Pakistan (Private) Limited (TP) and Orion Towers (Private) Limited (OT).

The bench, comprising CCP Chairman Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Member Salman Amin, and Member Abdul Rashid Sheikh, actively engaged with the PTCL representatives and raised probing questions on various aspects of the proposed transaction. The Commission sought further clarity on key issues to ensure a comprehensive assessment of the merger’s impact on competition and consumers.