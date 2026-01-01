PTCL Group injecting PKR 15 Billion (USD 53 Mn) capital into U Microfinance Bank to support Bank’s

robust growth and build digital platform.

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the parent company of U Microfinance Bank

Limited (U Bank), has approved a capital injection of PKR 15 billion* (approximately USD 53 million) into

the Bank, one of the largest equity injection transactions in the industry. The capital injection is intended

to support U Bank’s sustained growth trajectory and the development of its digital banking platform,

enabling enhanced customer outreach and service delivery.

Mr. Hatem Bamatraf, Chairman of U Microfinance Bank and Group Chief Executive Officer, PTCL Group,

reaffirmed PTCL Group’s commitment to initiatives that promote financial inclusion, innovation, and

socioeconomic development across Pakistan. He noted that the capital injection reflects the Group’s

confidence in U Bank’s digital transformation strategy and its potential to strengthen the microfinance

banking ecosystem.

Mr. Tooran Asif, President and Chief Executive Officer, U Microfinance Bank, expressed appreciation to

PTCL Group and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for their continued support and guidance. He stated

that the capital injection comes at a critical stage as the Bank prepares to enter the next phase of its

digital transformation in 2026. The Bank’s transformation strategy is focused on innovation and the

introduction of new products and services aimed at expanding access to financial services for millions of

customers nationwide.

*U Bank received the first tranche of PKR 4 billion on 31st December 2025.

Advertisements