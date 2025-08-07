Advertisements

Karachi – August 07, 2025: PTCL Group (Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited & Ufone 4G), Pakistan’s leading telecom and ICT services provider, has partnered with Teradata to transform and scale its Enterprise Data Warehouse platform. This extended engagement marks a significant milestone in the PTCL Group’s journey toward digital excellence, aligned with its vision to become a data-driven, AI-enabled enterprise.

This partnership extension will enable PTCL Group to scale its data infrastructure into a high-performance, intelligent platform capable of supporting real-time insights, smarter decision-making, and enhanced customer experiences. The initiative is central to PTCL Group’s broader data and AI roadmap, aimed at creating operational agility and long-term service excellence.

Jafar Khalid, Group Chief Technology and Information Officer, PTCL and Ufone 4G, said, “Our extended collaboration with Teradata is a key step in PTCL Group’s intelligent digital transformation journey. Scaling our Enterprise Data Warehouse platform allows us to unlock new capabilities in analytics that are essential for driving innovation and elevating customer value. This partnership reflects a shared vision for creating an agile and intelligence-led enterprise.”

Waqas Hashmi, Area Vice President, Teradata Pakistan, commented, “We are proud to deepen our decades-long partnership with PTCL Group as they continue their digital transformation journey. By harnessing the power of Teradata’s modern data platform and embedded AI capabilities, PTCL Group is positioning itself to unlock deeper insights, drive innovation at scale, and fast-track its strategic goals. This renewed collaboration is not just a testament to our trusted relationship, but also to our shared vision of advancing data-driven excellence and AI adoption across Pakistan’s telecommunications sector.”

PTCL Group is at the forefront of building a modern digital ecosystem where data is not just stored, but actively leveraged to create smarter services, responsive operations, and future-ready capabilities.