ISLAMABAD – Mobile phones brought into Pakistan by overseas Pakistanis or foreign nationals must be registered through the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) after paying the applicable taxes and duties set by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

As part of the registration process, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) verifies the devices to ensure they meet technical requirements. DIRBS is designed to identify and block non-compliant devices while automatically registering those that comply with the regulations.

Purpose of DIRBS

The primary objective of DIRBS is to promote the legal use of mobile devices in Pakistan by:

Ensuring only approved and compliant devices are used on local networks.

Enhancing the quality of mobile services for consumers.

Preserving mobile network resources for operators.

Strengthening security measures and protecting intellectual property rights.

By implementing DIRBS, PTA aims to curb the influx of illegal devices and facilitate a legitimate mobile phone ecosystem within the country.

How to Check PTA Taxes and Duties

To stay updated on the latest taxes and duties applicable to mobile phone registration, users are advised to visit the official FBR website at: FBR Mobile Devices Regularization.

On the portal, users can check applicable duties by following these steps:

Click on the “Mobile Device Duty Information” option. Enter the IMEI number of the mobile phone. Click the “Search” button to view tax details.

Calculating Mobile Phone Taxes and Duties

To calculate the duty or taxes applicable on mobile phones, individuals can refer to the tax calculation table provided by the FBR on their website. This tool helps users determine the precise amount they need to pay for legalizing their devices.

For smooth registration and compliance, mobile phone users should ensure their devices are PTA-approved and registered through the official system to avoid blocking or penalties.