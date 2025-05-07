The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has moved to curb anti-Pakistan messaging online by blocking 16 YouTube news channels, 31 individual YouTube videos, and 32 websites. The authority said these measures were taken to safeguard national security and the integrity of Pakistan’s digital space, after identifying content that propagated misleading and divisive narratives aimed at undermining public unity.

“This content sought to manipulate public opinion and erode our national cohesion,” the PTA said in its official statement.

This latest action follows PTA’s broader digital-safety efforts under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), which last December saw over 1.4 million internet sites suspended for various illegal activities. In the fiscal year 2023–24 alone, the PTA blocked 109,771 sites—33,634 for defense and security threats, 26,8 blasphemous sites, 55,723 for unethical content, and 3,618 for hate speech. Additionally, 13,422 sites were removed for inciting religious hatred, 1,058 for offensive material, and 2,428 for other illicit activities.

These steps are part of PTA’s ongoing campaign to ensure a safe, secure, and cohesive online environment for Pakistani users.