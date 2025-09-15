The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a draft license framework for Fixed Satellite Services (FSS), a move expected to open the doors for both foreign and local satellite internet providers — including Elon Musk’s Starlink — to formally operate in Pakistan.

Industry experts have termed this step a potential breakthrough for digital connectivity, particularly in rural and underserved areas of the country.

Key Details of the Draft License:

Based on stakeholder feedback from consultations held in February 2025.

Establishes a non-exclusive framework for operating satellite systems in Pakistan.

Covers Fixed Earth Stations, Gateway Earth Stations, and VSAT terminals.

Services to include broadband, backhaul, intranet, and satellite bandwidth solutions.

License fee: US $500,000 (down from earlier US $640,000 for 15 separate licenses).

Validity: 15 years.

Operators must: Launch services within 18 months of license issuance. Set up at least one Gateway Earth Station in Pakistan. Comply with local data laws ensuring user data remains within Pakistan.



This change significantly lowers barriers to entry, as earlier firms were required to obtain 15 different licenses before launching operations.

Additional Requirements:

Firms must first register with the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB), established under the Pakistan Space Activities Rules 2024.

PSARB, in collaboration with an international consultant, is working on a framework covering licensing, safety, frequency coordination, and data protection.

The framework builds on the National Space Policy 2023 and 2024 regulations, aiming to ensure a competitive and transparent space sector in Pakistan.

With this streamlined licensing regime, PTA hopes to accelerate the arrival of global satellite internet operators and improve internet penetration across Pakistan, bridging the digital divide in remote regions.