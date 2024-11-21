ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General (retd) Hafeez-ur-Rehman confirmed on Thursday that no directive has been issued yet to shut down mobile phone services.

Speaking to reporters today, he also said that the registration procedure for virtual private networks (VPNs) is available on the PTA’s official website.

He said that the guidelines for individual VPN registration are clearly stated for both businesses and individual users.

According to media reports, the federal government is considering activating the new national firewall in response to the partial suspension of internet and mobile services in Islamabad and planned protests in the federal capital.

Sources at the time said that the suspension could affect Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and various districts of Punjab from November 23 (Saturday).

The PTA chairman has ruled out any shutdown, at least for now.