The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kicked off the week on a strong note, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index climbing by more than 900 points during intraday trade on Monday. The index eventually settled at 155,384.50 points, reflecting a gain of 944.82 points, or 0.61%.

Renewed buying momentum was observed across multiple sectors, particularly commercial banks, fertilizers, oil and gas exploration, oil marketing companies, power generation, and refineries. Among the key gainers were ARL, HUBCO, MARI, POL, PPL, PSO, WAFI, HBL, NBP, and UBL, which helped drive the upward momentum.

Advertisements

The rally comes after a week of sharp volatility, where the KSE-100 Index oscillated between profit-taking spells and new highs. Last week, the index had briefly touched an all-time intraday peak of 157,817 points, but persistent selling pressure trimmed gains, leading it to close the week at 154,440 points—a modest rise of 163 points, or 0.1%.

Market analysts suggest that the rebound indicates stabilizing investor sentiment, with participants showing interest in value-driven positions after profit-booking phases.