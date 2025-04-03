The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a strong bullish trend on Thursday, marking a robust start after a six-day break. The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 1,131.37 points, closing at 118,938.11, reflecting a 0.96% increase.

A total of 200,014,724 shares were traded, with a cumulative value of Rs. 19,385 billion. Among the 451 actively traded companies, 247 recorded gains, 153 saw declines, and 51 remained unchanged. The index hit an intra-day high of 119,179.45 points and a low of 117,508.07 points.

Initially, selling pressure dominated the market as investors reacted to global trade concerns, including the impact of tariffs imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. However, sentiment shifted positively after the government announced a reduction in electricity tariffs to support consumers and industries, pushing the index upward.

On the currency front, the Pakistani Rupee depreciated by 40 paisa against the U.S. Dollar in interbank trading, closing at Rs 280.56 compared to the previous Rs 280.16. In the open market, the dollar’s buying and selling rates stood at Rs 280.40 and Rs 281.90, respectively, as per the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP).

Meanwhile, the Euro appreciated by Rs 5.62, closing at Rs 307.94, while the British Pound gained Rs 5.68, settling at Rs 368.64. The Japanese Yen saw a minor increase of 4 paisa to reach Rs 1.90. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal also rose by 11 and 9 paisa, closing at Rs 76.38 and Rs 74.78, respectively.