The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kicked off the week on a strong note, with the KSE-100 Index climbing by 1,067.80 points to settle at 118,383.38, up from the previous close of 117,315.58.

The market opened positively and at one point peaked at 118,827.47 points—the session’s highest level. However, some profit-taking later trimmed the gains, closing slightly lower but still firmly in the green.

Throughout the session, 366.6 million shares were traded, compared to 425.1 million in the last session. The total trading value stood at Rs. 26.52 billion, down from Rs. 34.5 billion previously.

Out of 449 companies that participated in trading, 251 saw gains, 157 posted losses, and 41 remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, gold prices continued their upward trend, reaching new highs in both domestic and international markets. The Pakistani rupee also appreciated slightly against the US dollar in interbank trading.