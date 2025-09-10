KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) set yet another historic milestone on Wednesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 index crossed the 157,000 mark, buoyed by strong investor interest in fertiliser, energy, and banking stocks.

The index gained 457.27 points, or 0.29%, to close at 157,020.80 after oscillating between an intraday high of 157,479.42 and a low of 156,079.53. Despite early dips, momentum shifted upward by midday, driving the bourse to new heights.

Analysts attributed the rally to improving macroeconomic indicators, corporate earnings momentum, and expectations of policy continuity. Institutional and retail investors alike contributed to the surge, reflecting sustained market confidence.

KTrade Securities noted that strong performances from Engro Fertilisers (+3.26%), Pakistan Petroleum (+1.81%), and Bank AL Habib (+1.54%) supported gains, while Engro Holdings (-1.42%), United Bank (-0.81%), and Habib Bank (-0.86%) limited the upside.

Trading activity remained robust, with 996 million shares changing hands. WorldCall Telecom led the volumes with 75.5 million shares traded, closing at Rs1.56.

A major development came as Shanghai Electric Power officially withdrew its nine-year bid to acquire K-Electric (-2.61%), ending what would have been the largest private sector acquisition in Pakistan’s history.

On the corporate front, Interloop Limited (+5.12%) announced an EPS of Rs3.84 for FY25, down 66% year-on-year, alongside a dividend of Rs1 per share—still above market expectations.

Arif Habib Limited (AHL) added that while headline inflation and external stability provide scope for monetary easing, the State Bank of Pakistan is likely to maintain its policy rate at 11% in the September meeting amid fiscal and current account concerns.

Of 486 companies traded, 226 closed higher, 227 declined, and 33 remained unchanged. The total value of shares traded stood at Rs52.7 billion.