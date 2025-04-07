The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) plunged by 3,882 points on Monday amid global market turmoil following China’s retaliatory tariffs against the United States.

Karachi : The benchmark KSE-100 index plunged by 3,882.18 points, or 3.27 per cent, to stand at 114,909.48 from the previous close of 118,791.66.

Trading was earlier halted at the PSX for an hour after the benchmark index plummeted by 6,000 points triggering the suspension, only to drop another 2,000 points when trading resumed.

The automatic circuit breakers are designed to prevent panic selling and provide investors time to reassess during extreme market volatility.

The benchmark KSE-100 index initially declined by 6,287.22 points, or 5.29 per cent by 11:58am, before trading was halted. Shortly after reopening, it declined by a cumulative 8,687.69, or 7.31pc, from the last close to stand at 110,103.97 at 1:15pm.

At 2:02pm, the index stood at 113,154.63, down by 5,637.03 or 4.75pc, from the last close.