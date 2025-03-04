The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) staged a strong rebound on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index closing at 112,743.79 points, up by 756.91 points or 0.68% from the previous session’s close at 111,986.88 points.

A Volatile Start Turns Positive

The market opened in green, gaining over 400 points early on. However, selling pressure caused the index to slip into the red zone briefly. Later in the session, buying interest returned, helping the index recover and close on a positive note.

Trading Volume and Performance

Shares traded: 100.87 million (compared to 208.88 million in the previous session)

Trading value: Rs7.86 billion (down from Rs11.88 billion the day before)

Companies traded: 429

Gainers: 221 companies

Losers: 150 companies

Unchanged: 58 companies

Day’s high: 112,877.01 points

Day’s low: 111,717.17 points

What’s Driving the Market?

According to market analysts, the ongoing talks between Pakistan and the IMF regarding the release of the next $1 billion tranche from the $7 billion bailout package boosted investor sentiment. Any positive outcome from these talks is expected to further uplift the market in the coming days.

Currency Market Update

On the currency front, the Pakistani rupee also showed strength, appreciating by 7 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank market.