The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its positive momentum on Wednesday, with the KSE-100 Index rising by 972.93 points (0.83%), closing at 117,974.02, compared to 117,001.09 in the previous session.
Sector-Wise Performance
Strong buying activity was observed in key sectors, including:
? Automobile assemblers
? Cement
? Commercial banks
? Oil & gas exploration
? OMCs
? Power generation
? Refineries
Major index-heavy stocks that traded in the green included PRL, NRL, HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, HBL, MEBL, and NBP.
Trading Volume & Market Stats
? Shares traded: 300.4 million (down from 449.4 million in the previous session)
? Market value: Rs. 25.08 billion (compared to Rs. 29.18 billion last session)
? Total companies traded: 449
? Gainers: 221 | Losers: 157 | Unchanged: 71
? Day’s High: 118,243.63 | Day’s Low: 116,882.80
PKR Strengthens Against USD
On the currency front, the Pakistani rupee showed slight improvement, appreciating by 0.09% against the US dollar during early trading hours in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
