The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its positive momentum on Wednesday, with the KSE-100 Index rising by 972.93 points (0.83%), closing at 117,974.02, compared to 117,001.09 in the previous session.

Sector-Wise Performance

Strong buying activity was observed in key sectors, including:

? Automobile assemblers

? Cement

? Commercial banks

? Oil & gas exploration

? OMCs

? Power generation

? Refineries

Major index-heavy stocks that traded in the green included PRL, NRL, HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, HBL, MEBL, and NBP.

Trading Volume & Market Stats

? Shares traded: 300.4 million (down from 449.4 million in the previous session)

? Market value: Rs. 25.08 billion (compared to Rs. 29.18 billion last session)

? Total companies traded: 449

? Gainers: 221 | Losers: 157 | Unchanged: 71

? Day’s High: 118,243.63 | Day’s Low: 116,882.80

PKR Strengthens Against USD

On the currency front, the Pakistani rupee showed slight improvement, appreciating by 0.09% against the US dollar during early trading hours in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.