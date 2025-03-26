The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its upward momentum on Wednesday, as the KSE-100 Index surged by 1,139.15 points (0.98%), closing at 117,772.31 points, compared to 116,633.16 in the previous session.

The market opened on a positive note and witnessed strong recovery throughout the day. At one point, the KSE-100 index touched an intraday high of 118,220.88 points, but slight selling pressure in the later hours trimmed some gains. Optimism surrounding Pakistan’s agreement with the IMF fueled investor confidence, contributing to the market’s rally.

A total of 230.4 million shares were traded, slightly lower than 268.09 million in the previous session. However, the total market turnover stood at Rs 32.27 billion, significantly up from Rs 19.45 billion in the last session.

Out of 436 companies that participated in trading, 204 recorded gains, 167 suffered losses, and 65 remained unchanged.

Sector-wise, buying interest was seen in:

? Automobile Assemblers

? Cement

? Chemicals

? Commercial Banks

? Oil & Gas Exploration Companies

? OMCs

? Power Generation

? Refineries

Major gainers included: OGDC, MARI, PPL, HUBCO, PSO, SNGPL, and SSGC, all trading in the green zone.

The positive sentiment in the PSX reflects investor optimism over economic stability and potential inflows from global financial institutions, reinforcing confidence in Pakistan’s equity market.