In a major move to strengthen Pakistan’s digital transformation agenda, Pakistan Single Window and National Information Technology Board have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly advance citizen-centric digital services under the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP).

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The agreement marks the start of a strategic collaboration focused on modernizing public service delivery through digital integration, seamless interoperability, and user-friendly platforms. Under the partnership, NITB will serve as the technology partner for DEEP, working closely with PSW to design, digitize, and integrate key government services into Pakistan’s unified citizen services platform.

The initiative will emphasize workflow optimization, API integration, secure data exchange, and accessible digital experiences for citizens nationwide.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Syed Aftab Haider, CEO of PSW, said the partnership reflects Pakistan’s commitment to building a stronger digital public infrastructure by applying successful trade digitalization models to broader government services.

Faisal Mumtaz, Project Director of DEEP, said the collaboration would help government institutions modernize service delivery while ensuring secure, efficient, and interconnected digital systems for citizens.

Backed by the World Bank, the DEEP initiative aims to accelerate Pakistan’s digital economy by improving integrated government-to-citizen (G2C) services and promoting inclusive economic growth.