Karachi: In a significant development for the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA),

Director General Sayeda Zia Batool has taken proactive steps to address the concerns of employees and prioritize

their welfare.

The Director General emphasized that the future focus will be on improving the performance of PSQCA with

enhanced regulatory compliance and transparency. Providing a conducive working environment for the

employees will be a priority alongside. Her recent statements and actions signal a new era of employee-centric

management, promising to uphold the rights of all staff members and foster a positive work environment.

A key highlight of DG Sayeda Batool’s leadership is her firm commitment to defending the rights of every

employee, stating that “all employees of PSQCA have equal rights.” This assurance directly tackles long-standing

issues, sending a clear message that abuse and discrimination will not be tolerated within the PSQCA.

Her emphasis on equality extends to employees in regional offices, with the DG expressing her commitment to

resolving the issue of house Ceiling, which has been a major concern for staff outside major cities. She has

rightfully termed the denial of this benefit to regional employees as an “injustice,” and her focus on rectifying this

disparity demonstrates a holistic approach to ensuring the well-being of the entire PSQCA team.

Furthermore, Director General Sayeda Zia Batool has brought a swift resolution to a prolonged issue that has been

a source of frustration for many. With the approval of the Board of Directors (BOD) minutes, she has paved the

way for the disbursement of bonuses and other benefits to employees. This decisive action not only resolves a

“long-standing problem” but also signals a new responsiveness from the leadership. Instructions have already

been issued to the Finance Section to ensure these benefits are provided in a timely manner, bringing relief and a

sense of security to the workforce.

While addressing these crucial issues, DG PSQCA Zia Batool has also called on employees to resume their duties

with “dedication and hard work.” She has urged them to end any protests and instead channel their energy towards the “welfare of the organization.” This appeal is a testament to her belief in a collaborative relationship between management and staff, where both parties work together to enhance the reputation of the PSQCA and, by extension, the country.

This new direction under Director General Syeda Zia Batool’s leadership marks a significant shift towards an

inclusive and rights-based management culture. By prioritizing employee well-being, ensuring equitable

treatment, and resolving critical financial issues, she is not only securing the rights of the staff but also laying the

foundation for a more dedicated, motivated, and productive workforce.

The positive momentum generated by these initiatives is set to propel the PSQCA towards greater success,

reinforcing its role as a key national institution dedicated to quality and standards.

Advertisements