LAHORE – The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has initiated a sweeping, nationwide crackdown on manufacturers and sellers of substandard and unlicensed products, signaling a renewed commitment to consumer protection and national quality standards.

Acting on the direct instructions of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi, Director General (PSQCA) Dr. Syeda Zia Batool ordered immediate and decisive action across all operational zones. The Conformity Assessment (CA) Lahore Zone has launched a large-scale operation targeting a range of unlicensed and harmful items, including various substandard poultry feeds.

PSQCA inspection teams de-shelved numerous unregistered and unlicensed brand products from various stores across Lahore. Store managements have been issued notices, demanding an immediate halt to the sale of all illegal and substandard items, with strict consequences warned for non-compliance.

The Authority has issued 35 formal notices under Section 14 of the PSQCA Act, 1996, to poultry feed manufacturing units operating without the mandatory Certification Mark (CM) license and failing to adhere to national standards.These notices cover units operating in six districts of the CA Lahore Zone:

Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, Sheikhupura, Lahore, and Kasur. Manufacturers are now under strict directive

to fulfill all PSQCA requirements and obtain the necessary CM licenses.

PSQCA spokesperson affirmed that this is just the beginning of an intensified campaign. “This crackdown

will be further tightened and expanded to eliminate all substandard and illegal products from the market.

Our priority is to ensure consumer protection and guarantee an uninterrupted supply of quality-assured

goods to every citizen,” the spokesperson stated.

The PSQCA remains dedicated to upholding the integrity of the market, safeguarding public health, and

ensuring that all products meet the rigorous standards set forth by the Government of Pakistan.

