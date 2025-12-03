Karachi: To teach children across the country about traffic laws and road safety, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has successfully launched a national program called “Safety Starts Young.” Under this program, schoolchildren are being taught the basic principles of staying safe on the road. Teachers, parents, and school administrations are highly appreciating this unique and engaging educational initiative.

The aim of launching this program is to instill traffic discipline in children from an early age so that this training becomes the foundation of good behavior throughout their lives. Children at this age learn and remember things quickly; therefore, teaching them road-safety rules is extremely important so they can act responsibly in the future as pedestrians, cyclists, and eventually as drivers.

Under this newly launched program, children between the ages of 5 and 12 are being taught road-safety rules in a creative manner. So far, the program has been completed in more than 30 schools, and it will soon be conducted in 42 schools across 14 cities. These cities include Karachi, Quetta, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, and Attock, while the next phase will extend the campaign to Hyderabad and Sukkur.

Every child participating in the program is given the title of “PSO Safety Hero” to encourage them to become responsible citizens.