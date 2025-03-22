Karachi Pakistan ,March 22, 2025 : Symbolizing the spirit of compassion and generosity, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the nation’s leading energy company, hosted a heart-warming Iftar gathering with SOS Village residents at their vicinity in Karachi. This event marked the commencement of PSO’s ‘Tohfaa e Ramadan’ campaign, a reflection of the company’s commitment to giving back to the community.

Last year, PSO’s ‘Tohfa e Ramadan’ campaign distributed Iftar boxes at its retail outlets, bringing convenience and comfort to Pakistanis across the nation. This year, the company has taken its initiative a step further by engaging with the community and creating unforgettable experiences.

It was an evening of warmth and connection as PSO employees and senior management joined the children and families of SOS Village to break their fast together. The team spent quality time with the children, exploring their interests and touring the village. To add to the joy, gifts were distributed, putting big smiles on the children’s faces.

The SOS Village management extended their heartfelt gratitude to PSO for the sincere effort, which created lasting memories and strengthened the bond between the company and the community.