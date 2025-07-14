Advertisements

Karachi Pakistan : Pakistan Sri Lanka Business Forum hosted a farewell dinner in honour of Mr Jagath Abeywarna, Consul General of Sri Lanka in Karachi, to honor his distinguished services to promote trade, culture and friendship between both the countries.

Mr Abeywarna, at the outset, said that he and his family are overwhelmed with the hospitality and friendship they received during his more than three years tenure. He said that he considered his duty to promote bilateral trade and even promoted investment. He added that he always advocated and encouraged Pakistani businessmen to take full advantage of the Pakistan Sri Lanka FTA. He disclosed that he will continue to promote Pakistani in his next appointment in Colombo.

Rehan Bhoja, newly elected President PSLBF, paid glowing tributes to Mr Abeywarna and highlighted his achievements during his tenure as Consul General. He added that Karachi businessmen have always felt comfortable with various Sri Lankan diplomats and especially referred to the special support and cooperation extended by Mr Abeywarna.

Pakistan Sri Lanka Business Forum hosted a farewell dinner for Mr Jagath Abeywarna, Consul General of Sri Lanka. Among others, Majyd Aziz, Founding Chairman, Rehan Bhoja, President, Rauf Tabani, Founder President, Aslam Pakhali, Immediate Past President, Abdul Bari, Secretary General, and Abdul Wahab, Treasurer, were present.

Majyd Aziz, Founding Chairman, in his remarks endorsed the views of Rehan Bhoja and said that Mr Abeywarna created his own niche during his tenure. He frequently hosted business, sports, cultural, and even religious events at the Consulate. Moreover, he was very facilitative when it came to linking businessmen of both countries. He hoped that his successor would carry on the tradition set by him.

Abdul Rauf Tabani, Founding President, also complimented Mr Abeywarna on a very fruitful and successful tenure and said that he made a long list of friends in Karachi. He hoped that he would visit Karachi in future.

Aslam Pakhali, Immediate Past President, in an emotional speech paid tributes to Mr Abeywarna and informed that he was always supporting increased trade in fruits and agriculture commodities. He said that he does substantial business with Sri Lanka and the Consul General has always encouraged and provided him with required information.

Abdul Bari, Secretary General, and Abdul Wahab, Treasurer, in their short remarks also complimented Mr Abeywarna and wished him best wishes in his next position.

