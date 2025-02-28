The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced the schedule for the 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), starting from April 11 and running till May 18. The opening match will see defending champions Islamabad United face Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

A total of 34 matches will be played across four cities: Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Multan. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the final along with two eliminators, while Rawalpindi gets the qualifier.

An exhibition match will also take place in Peshawar on April 8, a move aimed at bringing high-profile cricket to the city.

Key matches include Karachi Kings’ opening game on April 12 against Multan Sultans, and the first game in Multan on April 22, where Lahore Qalandars take on the hosts.

PSL CEO Salman Naseer highlighted the importance of this milestone 10th edition, emphasizing its global growth and the commitment to enhancing fan experience.

The player draft, held in January, saw top stars like Daryl Mitchell (Lahore Qalandars) picked, alongside a number of unsold IPL players such as Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, and David Warner, all now part of PSL squads.

The tournament also marks the first time PSL and IPL will overlap, with both leagues running simultaneously. To attract top talent, the PCB has offered an additional $100,000 to six high-profile international players.

PSL 10 Key Dates