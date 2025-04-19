LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: With the excitement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 building up, the Punjab and Islamabad administrations have unveiled special traffic and school management plans to ensure smooth operations during the tournament.

Lahore Traffic and School Timings Plan

As Lahore gears up to host multiple evening PSL matches starting at 7:00 PM at Gaddafi Stadium, city authorities have introduced measures to ease traffic congestion across the metropolis, home to over 15 million residents.

According to the plan:

Major roads including Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Main Boulevard, and Gulberg Road will remain open during match days.

Short-term road closures will only occur during team movements and are strategically timed to avoid peak traffic hours.

School timings for institutions near Gaddafi Stadium have been revised from April 24 to May 18. These schools will operate from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, helping reduce pressure on matchday traffic.

Islamabad Traffic Plan for PSL Matches

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has rolled out a special traffic plan for PSL-related movement across the capital:

Key roads such as Faizabad, Express Highway, Club Road, 9th Avenue, and Srinagar Highway will experience temporary diversions during team movement hours (5:30–6:30 PM and 12:30–1:30 AM).

Citizens are advised to use service roads and alternate routes like H-8 underpass, Jinnah Avenue, Margalla Road, Aabpara Chowk, and Nadra Chowk.

Heavy vehicles will be barred from entering Islamabad during team travel times.

Murree Road from Serena to Faizabad via Rawal Dam will remain closed during team movements.

Chief Traffic Officer Capt (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider urged commuters to plan ahead with a 20-minute cushion and stay updated through ITP’s helpline (1915) or their social media platforms for real-time traffic alerts.