Karachi : PSATF recently conducted a highly productive meeting with the Engineering Development Board, where both sides explored various opportunities and potential avenues for trade between South Africa and Pakistan. Mr. Ikramullah Jan delivered an electronic presentation outlining PSATF’s vision and proposals, while EDB also shared a brief overview of their current projects and initiatives.

The CEO of EDB, Mr. K. B. Ali, along with Ms. Raazia Shakir, listened attentively to Chairman Rafiq Memon’s insights and suggestions. Mr. Ashraf Khan from EDB also contributed valuable input from their side. Notable attendees included Mumtaz Khan Yousafzai, Rana M. Iqbal, and Khalid Zaheer, who actively participated in the discussions. Mr. Mumtaz Khan expressed appreciation for Mr. K. B. Ali’s support and keen interest in strengthening trade relations between the two nations.