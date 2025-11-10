Riyadh: Provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, has arrived in Saudi Arabia to attend the UN Tourism Conference being held in Riyadh.

During his visit, Minister Shah met with the Deputy Minister for Local Affairs and discussed matters of mutual interest related to cultural exchange and tourism cooperation.

The conference is being attended by tourism ministers and delegates from around the world. Member of the Sindh Assembly Asif Musa and other officials accompanied the provincial minister during the visit.