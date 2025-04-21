A protest at Kathore on Karachi’s Super Highway has led to a complete shutdown of the road, severely disrupting the nationwide transport of goods, according to national media reports.

As per the latest updates, the closure has caused extensive traffic jams, with vehicles stranded for the past four days. Fazal Jadun, a representative of the Goods Transporters Association, confirmed that cargo deliveries from Karachi to the rest of the country have been fully suspended. He added that operations at both Karachi ports have also come to a standstill due to the blockade.

This disruption underlines the crucial role of transportation in a country’s economic and logistical framework. Efficient goods transport is essential for the movement of trade and maintaining supply chains. The incident highlights the importance of maintaining uninterrupted infrastructure and also brings attention to the need for alternative, sustainable mobility solutions—such as walking and cycling—that can contribute to more resilient, eco-friendly urban environments.