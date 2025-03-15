KARACHI: The Prosecution General Sindh has summoned a comprehensive report on the number of cases registered against Armaghan, the prime suspect in the kidnapping and murder of Mustafa Amir, ARY News reported.

Key Developments in the Case

Armaghan faces multiple charges, including drug dealing, threats to a lawyer, and other offenses.

Cases against him are registered in Gizri, Clifton, Darakhshan, and Boat Basin police stations.

His confessional statement has been officially included in the prosecution file by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi.

In his statement, he admitted to killing Mustafa Amir and disclosed details about his illegal activities.

Revealing Confession

Armaghan stated:

He lived alone in a rented bungalow in Defence for two years.

He ran a call center with 30-40 employees.

He was arrested in 2019 for smuggling weed from Canada.

He claimed to earn millions monthly before shutting down his business due to external interference.

He rekindled a childhood friendship with Shiraz, a key figure in the case, 1.5 years ago.

Expanded Investigation

The police investigation has now expanded, with:

FIA probing financial transactions linked to Armaghan.

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) investigating his involvement in the drug trade.

Background of the Case

On January 6, Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and murdered by his friends in Karachi’s DHA. His body was stuffed in the trunk of his car and set ablaze in Hub, Balochistan.

This case has sparked widespread attention, with authorities intensifying their efforts to uncover all details surrounding the crime.