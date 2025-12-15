Karachi (Report,): Sultana Siddiqui, President of HUM TV Network and a prominent media personality, made a special visit to the Pak-American Cultural Center (PACC). She was welcomed by PACC President Makhdoom Riaz, along with Chairman of PACC’s Cultural Committee Jilani Yusuf, PACC Board Member Yousuf Aziz, Nusrat Ali, Khursheed Haider, and Drama Director Mujeeb Jamal.

During her visit, Sultana Siddiqui planted a tree at PACC as part of the Green Pakistan campaign, symbolizing growth and cultural commitment. She toured various departments of PACC, appreciating the organization’s efforts in promoting arts, culture, and education.

At the PACC Theatre Festival, she distributed scripts to the artists and offered words of encouragement, stating, “Theatre is a challenging field compared to film and TV. Those who master it succeed in other fine arts. Passion and dedication are essential for theatre work.”

Makhdoom Riaz thanked Sultana Siddiqui for her visit, saying, “Your presence is an honor. PACC has a long-standing relationship with you, and we value your support.” Sultana Siddiqui praised PACC’s contributions to arts and education and was presented a memorable shield by Makhdoom Riaz.

The event concluded with a high tea, and Sultana Siddiqui assured PACC of her full cooperation for the Theatre Festival 2025.

