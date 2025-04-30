KARACHI — Residents of Ibrahim Haidri are enduring severe hardship as prolonged, unscheduled power outages hit the area amid the sweltering summer heat. According to locals, K-Electric has been enforcing daily load shedding of 10 to 12 hours, depriving residents of any relief, as no alternative arrangements or schedules are being provided.

Local residents report that the power supply has become unpredictable, making daily life a continual ordeal both day and night. As a result, routine household tasks have been disrupted, and even children, the elderly, and patients are facing serious hardships. Business owners and laborers have also voiced frustration, as commercial activities have come to a near standstill.

Area residents have complained that officials at K-Electric have repeatedly responded evasively and offered no clear answers. They have appealed to the Sindh government, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), and other relevant agencies, demanding immediate relief from this agonizing situation and a guaranteed, uninterrupted power supply.