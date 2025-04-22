Prof. Dr. Adib Rizvi, the esteemed surgeon and founder of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), has been awarded the British Medical Journal (BMJ) Award for his outstanding contributions to medical science and healthcare in South Asia.

The award ceremony took place in New Delhi, where Dr. Sanjay Nagra, Co-Chair of the BMJ Advisory Board, accepted the honor on Dr. Rizvi’s behalf. In his speech, Dr. Nagra praised Dr. Rizvi’s groundbreaking work in creating a free and equitable healthcare model in Pakistan, calling it a benchmark for developing countries worldwide.

Joining the event virtually, Dr. Rizvi expressed heartfelt thanks and highlighted the vital role BMJ plays in enhancing medical education and research. He also called for regional cooperation, encouraging South Asian nations to look beyond political boundaries to support marginalized communities and strengthen public health systems.